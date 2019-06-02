Democratic whip: Trump will be impeached "at some point"

CLYBURN: "We're trying to ensure we do what's necessary to educate the public, make sure the public understands exactly what we're doing, why we're doing it, so people won't misinterpret this as being a political move on our part. We believe that if we do it efficiently and effectively, it will be one that the public will understand and will support. If the public ever feels that we're being political with this, we will have done a tremendous harm to the country, to the constitution and to the people that we are sworn to serve."

TAPPER: "It sounds like you think that the president will be impeached or at least proceedings will begin in the house at some point, but just not right now."

CLYBURN: "That's exactly what I feel."

Why it matters: Clyburn's comments go farther than what has previously been posited by Democratic party leadership, who will ultimately be the ones to decide whether to move forward on impeachment. The lawmaker pointed to two consecutive Democratic victories in the courts — where judges rejected attempts by Trump to quash subpoenas for his financial records — as reasons that Democrats should stay the course and not rush to impeach.

