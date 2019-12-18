Stories

Trump plays Christian card as impeachment looms

Trump at Christmas ceremony
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

President Trump has made a number of appeals to his Christian base as the House prepares to make him the third impeached president in U.S. history.

Driving the news: In a dramatic split-screen, the House will vote on articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress just as Trump takes the stage for a "Merry Christmas" rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. On Tuesday, Trump sent a blistering letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accusing her of "offending Americans of faith by continually saying 'I pray for the President.'"

  • Before leaving for Michigan, Trump fired off a series of tweets retweeting his evangelical supporters and calling on Americans to "say a PRAYER" for their president.
  • On the House floor, meanwhile, Trump ally Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) compared the impeachment process to the crucifixion of Jesus, claiming that Pontius Pilate "afforded Jesus more rights than Democrats have afforded this president."

