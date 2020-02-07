Trump impeachment aides leave White House post-acquittal

President Trump's impeachment gurus, Tony Sayegh and Pam Bondi, are leaving the White House after his acquittal in the Senate.

What we're hearing: Sayegh and Bondi were hired to run an anti-impeachment war room in the midst of the House impeachment investigation, but now that the president has been acquitted, the two plan to return to their former jobs.

Sayegh, who had served in a public affairs role for Trump’s Treasury Department and has a close relationship with Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr., will return to Teneo as a managing director in New York City. Today is his last day at the White House.

Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who served as a member of Trump's defense tea​​m​ during the trial​, is due to depart by the end of next week.

Between the lines: Sayegh and Bondi worked behind the scenes to curry favor among Republicans to acquit Trump. But ​their roles were always temporary, and now that they have succeeded in pressuring Republicans to acquit the president they will return to their day jobs.

Yes, but: Both aides plans to visit Washington often and support Trump in outside roles.

