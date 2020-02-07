1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump impeachment aides leave White House post-acquittal

Alayna Treene

President Trump's impeachment gurus, Tony Sayegh and Pam Bondi, are leaving the White House after his acquittal in the Senate.

What we're hearing: Sayegh and Bondi were hired to run an anti-impeachment war room in the midst of the House impeachment investigation, but now that the president has been acquitted, the two plan to return to their former jobs.

  • Sayegh, who had served in a public affairs role for Trump’s Treasury Department and has a close relationship with Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr., will return to Teneo as a managing director in New York City. Today is his last day at the White House.
  • Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who served as a member of Trump's defense tea​​m​ during the trial​, is due to depart by the end of next week.

Between the lines: Sayegh and Bondi worked behind the scenes to curry favor among Republicans to acquit Trump. But ​their roles were always temporary, and now that they have succeeded in pressuring Republicans to acquit the president they will return to their day jobs.

Yes, but: Both aides plans to visit Washington often and support Trump in outside roles.

