How Trump’s endorsements are shaping a future GOP Congress

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Donald Trump is using the power of his endorsement not only to punish "disloyal" House Republicans but reward members of the chamber's most conservative Republican groups.
Why it matters: The former president's support for more than 20 incumbent re-election bids highlights his efforts to reshape the House Republican conference in his image, through midterms that could thrust the GOP back into power a year from now.
- That would stymie Democrat-led investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump's own presidency.
- It also would boost his own potential presidential campaign in 2024.
The Republican Study Committee, a conservative group boasting a membership of three-quarters of all House Republicans, has proved a guide for Trump’s endorsements.
- Nearly all the House incumbents he’s endorsed are members of the group.
- The powerful group often dictates the tenor of the conference's messaging. Its chair, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), has sketched out an electoral strategy for the GOP.
- It involves courting Trump voters some Republicans find "distasteful."
A third of recipients also are members of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, whose scorched-earth tactics have made it a natural ally for Trump.
- At just over 40 members, the Freedom Caucus comprises around one-fifth of the overall House Republican conference.
- Trump has endorsed Freedom Caucus Reps. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) and Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) against fellow Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), a member of the moderate Republican Governance Group, and Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.), who voted for the infrastructure bill.
- Trump also has endorsed Freedom Caucus Reps. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Jody Hice (R-Ga.) in their bids for statewide office.
Just one Trump endorsee, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), is a member of the Governance Group.
- The group's leader, Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), drew Trump’s wrath by voting to impeach him in January; McCaul also is a member of the Republican Study Committee.
- Trump hasn't endorsed any members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 29 Democrats and 29 Republicans that backed the $1.9 trillion infrastructure package.
- The former president has derisively dubbed it the “Unfrastructure Bill."
- Trump has gone so far as to openly solicit challenges against Republicans who voted for impeachment and the infrastructure bill, on Monday encouraging a primary challenge against Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.).
In a snub of House Democrats’ reprisals, as well as a show of his priorities, Trump has issued endorsements for some of the House’s most prominent right-wing provocateurs at the height of their controversy.
- He endorsed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) a day after the House passed an anti-Islamophobia bill widely viewed as a rebuke of her inflammatory rhetoric toward Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).
- Trump also endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).
- That too came a day after the House censured him and stripped him of his committee assignments for posting an anime video depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). and President Biden.
Flashback: Trump has already thrown his political power behind right-wing House insurgents challenging “disloyal” Republicans, as Axios reported.