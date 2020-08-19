President Trump said Tuesday he believes Goodyear Tire workers "will be able to get another good job," after he called for a boycott of the company following reports that an Ohio plant had banned his red "Make America Great Again" campaign hats.

Why it matters: Goodyear is headquartered in the critical swing state of Ohio and employs approximately 63,000 people.

The company issued a statement after Trump's tweet that said it tells its employees to "refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party," as well as advocacy "outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued on Wednesday that support for police through the "Blue Lives Matter" slogan, which was among the symbols reportedly banned, is an "equity issue."

What he's saying: "I'm not happy with Goodyear because what they're doing is playing politics," Trump said. "And the funny thing is the people that work for Goodyear, I can guarantee you, I poll very well with all of those great workers in Goodyear."

"When they say you that you can't have Blue Lives Matter, you can show a blue line, you can't wear a MAGA hat, but you can have other things that are Marxist in nature, there's something wrong with the top of Goodyear."

"What the radical left does is make it impossible for people to do business if they're Republican or if they're conservative. They put all kinds of efforts — 'Oh, don't shop there.' They do vicious things."

"I would be very much in favor if people don't want to buy there. And you know what, they'll able to get a good job. Because we set jobs record over the last quarter. The most jobs ever in the history of our country. You'll be able to get another good job. I think it's disgraceful that did this."

What to watch: The presidential limousine, known as "The Beast," uses Goodyear tires. Trump said he would have the tires swapped out if there is an American-made alternative available.

The other side: Joe Biden issued a statement slamming Trump for his Goodyear tweet: "To President Trump, those workers and their jobs aren't a source of pride, just collateral damage in yet another one of his political attacks."

"President Trump doesn’t have a clue about the dignity and worth that comes with good-paying union jobs at places like Goodyear — jobs that can support a family and sustain a community."

"And even after 170,000 have died due to his mismanaged response to this pandemic, President Trump still keeps taking his eyes off the ball, getting distracted by petty political grievances instead of doing his job and stopping the virus."

