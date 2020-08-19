2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Goodyear workers "will be able to get another good job"

President Trump said Tuesday he believes Goodyear Tire workers "will be able to get another good job," after he called for a boycott of the company following reports that an Ohio plant had banned his red "Make America Great Again" campaign hats.

Why it matters: Goodyear is headquartered in the critical swing state of Ohio and employs approximately 63,000 people.

  • The company issued a statement after Trump's tweet that said it tells its employees to "refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party," as well as advocacy "outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."
  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued on Wednesday that support for police through the "Blue Lives Matter" slogan, which was among the symbols reportedly banned, is an "equity issue."

What he's saying: "I'm not happy with Goodyear because what they're doing is playing politics," Trump said. "And the funny thing is the people that work for Goodyear, I can guarantee you, I poll very well with all of those great workers in Goodyear."

  • "When they say you that you can't have Blue Lives Matter, you can show a blue line, you can't wear a MAGA hat, but you can have other things that are Marxist in nature, there's something wrong with the top of Goodyear."
  • "What the radical left does is make it impossible for people to do business if they're Republican or if they're conservative. They put all kinds of efforts — 'Oh, don't shop there.' They do vicious things."
  • "I would be very much in favor if people don't want to buy there. And you know what, they'll able to get a good job. Because we set jobs record over the last quarter. The most jobs ever in the history of our country. You'll be able to get another good job. I think it's disgraceful that did this."

What to watch: The presidential limousine, known as "The Beast," uses Goodyear tires. Trump said he would have the tires swapped out if there is an American-made alternative available.

The other side: Joe Biden issued a statement slamming Trump for his Goodyear tweet: "To President Trump, those workers and their jobs aren't a source of pride, just collateral damage in yet another one of his political attacks."

  • "President Trump doesn’t have a clue about the dignity and worth that comes with good-paying union jobs at places like Goodyear — jobs that can support a family and sustain a community."
  • "And even after 170,000 have died due to his mismanaged response to this pandemic, President Trump still keeps taking his eyes off the ball, getting distracted by petty political grievances instead of doing his job and stopping the virus."

Fadel Allassan
Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump attacks Biden after DNC speech: "Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama addresses the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday night. Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning what appeared to be a response to Michelle Obama's address during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Driving the news: Michelle Obama said Monday night that from coronavirus deaths to the economy to foreign alliances and racial justice, Trump has sewn "chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 22,262,946 — Total deaths: 784,082— Total recoveries: 14,250,202Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 5,525,235 — Total deaths: 172,970 — Total recoveries: 1,925,049 — Total tests: 69,370,708Map.
  3. Politics: DNC Chair Tom Perez: Americans should have more time to vote — Gov. Phil Murphy: It's too soon to call New Jersey a "COVID success story."
  4. Health: Slower mail could leave patients without prescription drugs they need.
  5. Education: America's education workforce needs students at school.
  6. 🎧Podcast: A university president discusses reopening safely.
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump praises QAnon supporters: "I understand they like me very much"

President Trump claimed at a press conference Wednesday that he doesn't know much about the fringe conspiracy theory QAnon, but that he understands its supporters "like me very much" and that they "love America."

Why it matters: QAnon is a sprawling internet conspiracy theory that baselessly alleges that a powerful cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump. The FBI identified fringe conspiracy theories, like QAnon, as domestic terrorist threats in 2019.

