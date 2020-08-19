White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that Blue Lives Matter is an "equity issue," noting that "MAGA is pretty much unanimous" with the group.

Driving the news: Trump advised Americans not to buy Goodyear tires in a tweet Wednesday morning, claiming the company announced a ban on "Make America Great Again" hats for his re-election campaign.

Reality check: Goodyear says it tells its employees to "refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party," as well as advocacy "outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."

The company explained its position in a statement after a Goodyear employee released a photo they claimed was taken during a company diversity training, which listed "Black Lives Matter" as an acceptable organization to support at work, as opposed to "Blue Lives Matter" and "MAGA attire."

The photo identifies "political affiliated slogans or material" as a whole unacceptable, but does not list a left-leaning example alongside the slogan for Trump's campaign.

What they're saying: Goodyear "failed to clarify their policy," McEnany told reporters on Wednesday. She said she had seen Goodyear's explanation that it broadly asks employees to refrain from political speech.