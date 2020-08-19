14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McEnany defends Trump’s Goodyear boycott tweet

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that Blue Lives Matter is an "equity issue," noting that "MAGA is pretty much unanimous" with the group.

Driving the news: Trump advised Americans not to buy Goodyear tires in a tweet Wednesday morning, claiming the company announced a ban on "Make America Great Again" hats for his re-election campaign.

Reality check: Goodyear says it tells its employees to "refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party," as well as advocacy "outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."

  • The company explained its position in a statement after a Goodyear employee released a photo they claimed was taken during a company diversity training, which listed "Black Lives Matter" as an acceptable organization to support at work, as opposed to "Blue Lives Matter" and "MAGA attire."
  • The photo identifies "political affiliated slogans or material" as a whole unacceptable, but does not list a left-leaning example alongside the slogan for Trump's campaign.

What they're saying: Goodyear "failed to clarify their policy," McEnany told reporters on Wednesday. She said she had seen Goodyear's explanation that it broadly asks employees to refrain from political speech.

  • "As far as I'm concerned, Blue Lives Matter is an equity issue. There have been police officers across the country that have been targeted because they wear the badge."
  • "The reason he called for the boycott was over MAGA. MAGA is pretty much unanimous with Blue Lives Matter these days, if you've seen the endorsements," she said.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 22,218,441 — Total deaths: 782,883— Total recoveries: 14,156,138Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 5,505,074 — Total deaths: 172,418 — Total recoveries: 1,898,159 — Total tests: 68,705,563Map.
  3. Politics: DNC Chair Tom Perez: Americans should have more time to vote — Gov. Phil Murphy: It's too soon to call New Jersey a "COVID success story."
  4. Health: Slower mail could leave patients without prescription drugs they need.
  5. Tech: The tech that made (mostly) virtual conventions a reality.
  6. Business: How this recession is different.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

SPACs undergo fast evolution as they outpace traditional IPOs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are all the capital market rage right now, easily outpacing traditional IPOs. But, with great volume comes great pressure.

Why it matters: SPAC structures, which had remained stable for more than a decade, are quickly changing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

U.S. to invoke Iran deal "snapback" on Thursday: Israeli officials

Pompeo at the UN. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The Trump administration has notified Israel that it plans to submit a formal request at the UN Security Council on Thursday to initiate "snapback" sanctions on Iran, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: This move could create a diplomatic and legal crisis unlike any seen before at the Security Council. It comes days after the U.S. failed to mobilize support at the council to extend an international arms embargo on Iran.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow