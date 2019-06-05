Trump open to Iran talks, but he won't rule out military action

President Trump said he's open to talks with Iran, but he wouldn't rule out military action against the country, in an interview with Piers Morgan broadcast on "Good Morning Britain" Wednesday.

Details: In the interview, recorded in London's Churchill War Rooms, he told Morgan he's willing to sit down with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Asked about the chances of military action, he said: "There’s always a chance. Do I want to? No. But there is always a chance."