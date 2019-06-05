Trump open to Iran talks, but he won't rule out military action

President Trump said he's open to talks with Iran, but he wouldn't rule out military action against the country, in an interview with Piers Morgan broadcast on "Good Morning Britain" Wednesday.
Details: In the interview, recorded in London's Churchill War Rooms, he told Morgan he's willing to sit down with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Asked about the chances of military action, he said: "There’s always a chance. Do I want to? No. But there is always a chance."
The big picture: In the wide-ranging interview, broadcast on the final day of his 3-day state visit, Trump defended his ban on transgender military personnel.
- Trump defended his continued criticisms of Sen. John McCain months after the Arizona senator's death, saying he never thinks about him but people keep raising the issue with him. He reiterated that he was "not a fan" of him. "I didn’t like what he did to healthcare," he said. "I didn’t like how he handled the veterans."
- Morgan raised the issue of shooting deaths in the United States with Trump, who responded by saying there are stabbings "all over" London. "I read an article where everybody is being stabbed," he said. "They said your hospital is a sea of blood, all over the floors."
- Trump appeared to walk back comments he made at his U.K. news conference in which he said "everything is on the table" in trade talks with the U.K. — including Britain's public healthcare system the National Health Service. That's something I would not consider part of trade," he told Morgan. "That's not trade."
- The president — who'll observe D-Day 75th anniversary commemorative events with the Queen and other world leaders later Wednesday — paid tribute to Second World War leaders, including the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, during the interview in London's Churchill War rooms.
- Trump, who didn't serve in the Vietnam War, said he "wouldn’t have minded” fighting in the conflict, and he thinks he makes up for not participating with funding for the military under his administration.
- He wouldn't reveal what he discussed with Queen Elizabeth II after she asked him not to, but he said he had a "great conversation" with Prince Charles during a 90-minute meeting. "It was about, as you would call it, climate change," Trump said. "I tell you what moved me is his passion for future generations. This is real, he believes that, he wants to have a world that is good for future generations and I do, too."
- The president clarified his remarks he about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in which he used the word "nasty" in an interview with The Sun newspaper. He'd just learned she called him "divisive" and "misogynistic" during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Go deeper: In photos: Trump's U.K. state visit