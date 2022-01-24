Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been granted a special grand jury in her investigation of former President Trump's alleged attempt to interfere with the presidential election in Georgia, CNN reports.

Details: A special grand jury will have the power to gather additional evidence and compel more testimony by issuing subpoenas to witnesses.

Driving the news: Willis asked for special grand jury help last week in a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, saying that "a significant number of witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony."

It "will not have the authority to return an indictment but may make recommendations concerning criminal prosecution as it shall see fit," Willis said in the letter.

What's next: Willis has said that she expects to decide on whether or not to bring charges against Trump in the first half of 2022, per CNN.