Trump says he spoke with George Floyd's family

President Trump in the Rose Garden on May 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Friday that he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, a black resident of Minneapolis who died after a police officer knelt on his neck on Monday.

Driving the news: Former Vice President Joe Biden said via livestream a few hours earlier that he, too, had spoken with Floyd's family. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee implored white Americans to consider systemic injustices against African Americans more broadly, Axios' Alexi McCammond reports.

  • Attorney General Bill Barr said on Friday that the Justice Department and FBI are investigating if officers involved in Floyd's death violated federal civil rights laws.

What he's saying: "Our nation's deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd," Trump said. "It's a terrible thing. We all saw what we saw ... and it's very hard to conceive of anything other than what we did see," he added, per pool reports.

  • "We also have to make the statement that it's very important that we have peaceful protesters," Trump said, adding that the situation should not "descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos."

Flashback:  Trump threatened via Twitter early Friday that he would send the National Guard to Minneapolis, saying “when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Updated May 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis unrest: One man dead amid protests over George Floyd

Protesters and police clash during demonstration on Wednesday over the death of George Floyd in custody outside the Third Police Precinct. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

A man died in a Minneapolis shooting during a second night of clashes between police and protesters in the city over the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody, per AP.

The latest: Police said officers were responding to reports of a stabbing just before 9:30 p.m. and found a man lying in "grave condition on the sidewalk" with a gunshot wound, CBS Minnesota notes. One man is in custody over the suspected homicide, AP reports.

May 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minnesota activates National Guard amid fallout from George Floyd death

A portrait of George Floyd hangs on a street light pole in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

George Floyd, 46, moved to Minnesota to improve his life and become his "best self," but instead, he is dead because of Minneapolis police.

The latest: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency and activated the state's National Guard in response to violent clashes over the past two days between police and protesters in the Twin Cities.

May 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump asks DOJ and FBI to expedite probe into George Floyd's death

President Trump during an event at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he's asked federal investigators to expedite an investigation into the death in police custody of George Floyd, which sparked protests this week.

The big picture: "At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd," Trump tweeted. "I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!" Minneapolis's mayor said Tuesday the four officers involved in the incident had been fired.

