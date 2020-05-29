34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr announces civil rights probe into death of George Floyd

Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office on May 28. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating if police officers involved in the death of George Floyd violated federal civil rights laws, Attorney General Bill Barr said on Friday.

Driving the news: Barr's statement came shortly after charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter were announced against Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck on Monday. Floyd died after being taken to a hospital following the encounter.

What he's saying: “The video images of the incident that ended with death of Mr. Floyd, while in custody of Minneapolis police officers, were harrowing to watch and deeply disturbing. The state prosecutor has been in the process of determining whether any criminal charges are appropriate under state law," Barr said in a statement.

  • "...This process is proceeding quickly. As is the typical practice, the state’s charging decisions will be made first. I am confident justice will be served," he said.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated May 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis unrest: One man dead amid protests over George Floyd

Protesters and police clash during demonstration on Wednesday over the death of George Floyd in custody outside the Third Police Precinct. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

A man died in a Minneapolis shooting during a second night of clashes between police and protesters in the city over the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody, per AP.

The latest: Police said officers were responding to reports of a stabbing just before 9:30 p.m. and found a man lying in "grave condition on the sidewalk" with a gunshot wound, CBS Minnesota notes. One man is in custody over the suspected homicide, AP reports.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated May 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

FBI to investigate death of black man after video shows officer kneeling on neck

A man protesting near the area where a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI will investigate the death of a black man for possible civil rights violations after video emerged of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the man's neck for several minutes, ignoring protests that he couldn't breathe, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The latest: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted Tuesday afternoon that four officers involved in the incident have been terminated. "This is the right call," he added.

Orion Rummler
May 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis mayor calls for arrest of officer involved in George Floyd death

Protesters decry the death of George Floyd on May 26 in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly called on Wednesday for charges to be filed against the arresting officer seen kneeling for several minutes on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who died shortly after the police encounter on Monday.

Driving the news: Frey's announcement follows a night of protests over Floyd's death and news that the FBI will investigate the incident for possible civil rights violations. Frey tweeted Tuesday that the four officers involved have been terminated.

