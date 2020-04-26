22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump blasts Fox News, says he wants an "alternative" network

Ursula Perano

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/POOL/Getty Images

President Trump tore into Fox News in a series of tweets on Sunday night, claiming that he has "no respect" for the network's leadership and that it "keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct."

Why it matters: It's the latest chapter in Trump's love-hate relationship with the network. While he continues to praise and live-tweet several of his favorite Fox News shows, the president has taken a more critical overall tone toward the outlet in recent months.

What he's tweeting:

.@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates.
Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary” fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse).
Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!

Between the lines: Trump has evidently found the "alternative" he's calling for in One America News Network. He has repeatedly praised the network's coverage of his administration and has offered favorable treatment to its reporters.

  • Trump tweeted earlier this month: "Watching @FoxNews on weekend afternoons is a total waste of time. We now have some great alternatives, like @OANN."

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 2,964,543 — Total deaths: 206,055 — Total recoveries — 862,859Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 963,168 — Total deaths: 54,614 — Total recoveries — 106,518 — Total tested: 5,441,079Map.
  3. Federal government: White House to pivot to economic message, Birx and Fauci to take a "back seat."
  4. Public health: CDC updates symptoms list — U.S. testing numbers should soon double — WHO warns against coronavirus "immunity passports" — Gates Foundation will focus "total attention" on pandemic.
  5. Business: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until SeptemberSmall businesses sue insurers.
  6. States: Cuomo says New York's "phase one" reopening could begin May 15 — Michigan governor says it's "outrageous" for McConnell to suggest states declare bankruptcy.
  7. World: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since March 12 — Children in Spain play outside for first time in six weeks— Boris Johnson returning to work.
  8. Trump: Birx defends president's disinfectant comments as a "dialogue" between him and scientists.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

White House to shift to economic message on coronavirus
Jonathan Swan

White House to shift to economic message on coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The White House plans to shift its coronavirus messaging toward boosting the economy and highlighting "success stories" of businesses, reducing its public emphasis on health statistics, according to two officials familiar with the planning.

Driving the news: The Coronavirus Task Force — and the doctors who've become household names, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — "will continue but take a back seat to the forward-looking, 'what's next' message," a White House official told Axios.

Trump aides eye benefits of Biden's low profile
Jonathan SwanNeal RothschildAlexi McCammond

Trump aides eye benefits of Biden's low profile

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some advisers to President Trump have been envying Joe Biden's comparative invisibility in the daily news cycle, watching with unease as Biden seems to benefit from his lower profile during the coronavirus crisis.

Driving the news: The presumptive Democratic nominee is beating Trump in national and key state polls. This week, a barrage of swing-state polls showed Biden's position strengthening as he remains largely out of the public eye.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy