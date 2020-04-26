Trump blasts Fox News, says he wants an "alternative" network

President Trump tore into Fox News in a series of tweets on Sunday night, claiming that he has "no respect" for the network's leadership and that it "keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct."

Why it matters: It's the latest chapter in Trump's love-hate relationship with the network. While he continues to praise and live-tweet several of his favorite Fox News shows, the president has taken a more critical overall tone toward the outlet in recent months.

What he's tweeting:

.@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates.

Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary” fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse).

Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!

Between the lines: Trump has evidently found the "alternative" he's calling for in One America News Network. He has repeatedly praised the network's coverage of his administration and has offered favorable treatment to its reporters.