32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Watchdog: Trump's 2019 Fourth of July cost an estimated $13 million

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the Lincoln Memorial at President Trump's Fourth of July event in 2019. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump's Fourth of July "Salute to America" event last year cost over $13 million, according to an estimate released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), an independent agency watchdog.

Why it matters: Estimated costs for Independence Day events on the National Mall in 2016, 2017 and 2018 ranged between $6 million to $7 million, per GAO.

Catch up quick: GAO partially attributes the price tag to the Defense Department transporting battle tanks and fighter jets to the National Mall for the ceremony, as well as extra security made available for the president to attend in-person.

What they're saying: White House spokesperson Judd Deere told AP's Ellen Knickmeyer that the Fourth of July celebration "is not about politics," in response to congressional Democrats' criticisms of how much the holiday cost taxpayers.

  • “It’s about all Americans coming together to celebrate Independence Day, our great armed forces and their heroic sacrifices, which have preserved our freedoms for generations, and our amazing heritage,” Deere told AP.

Go deeper: Trump plans military flyover at Mount Rushmore on July 3 (Politico)

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on governments to scale back the use of force police officers can use on civilians and create new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
14 mins ago - World

Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens

A lockdown delivery, in Uganda. Photo: Sumy Sadurni/AFP via Getty

Africa is reeling from the economic ravages of the coronavirus. Now the disease itself is accelerating across the continent.

Why it matters: “The question we’ve been asking is, ‘Is it that we will not see widespread outbreaks or that we haven’t seen them yet?’” says Tom Frieden, former CDC director.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
25 mins ago - World

In Russia's constitutional referendum, Putin seeks 16 more years

In Putin’s Russia, the parade comes before the election. Photo: Sergey Pyatakov/Host Photo Agency via Getty

Russians began voting Thursday on the most significant package of constitutional changes since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Why it matters: The most significant of all is the clearing of President Vladimir Putin's term limits to allow him to remain in power until 2036.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow