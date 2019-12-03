Appeals court orders Trump's banks to turn financial records over to Congress

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank and Capital One must comply with a congressional subpoena for President Trump, his children and his company's financial records.

The backdrop: Trump filed an appeal in August after a New York district judge declined to block the subpoenas, which were issued by the House Intelligence and Financial Services committees in April as part of an investigation into foreign influence. Deutsche Bank said in a letter in October that while it has some of the records sought by the House, it is not in possession of the president's tax returns.