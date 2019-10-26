CertiPath, a computer security company in which President Trump's brother holds a financial stake, was awarded a $33 million contract with the U.S. Marshals Service earlier this year, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: Two companies that competed for the same bid — one anonymous, the other NMR Consulting — have filed complaints with the Government Accountability Office and the Justice Department's inspector general. The anonymous firm argued that CertiPath should have disclosed that “one of the President’s closest living relatives stood to benefit financially from the transaction," per the Post.