Trump extends immigration and work visa restrictions through March

Trump entering the Oval Office on Dec. 31. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Thursday extended pandemic-era bans on certain immigrant and work visas until March 31.

Why it matters: The bans — issued in April and June and set to expire on Thursday — go against the recommendations of business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and tech companies who have argued that they will encourage investment abroad, inhibit economic growth and reduce job creation.

  • The restrictions include a ban on green cards issued abroad, H-1B work visas and several other employment-based visas.

Context: Trump leveraged emergency powers and economic concern from the coronavirus over the summer to slowly shut down large parts of the immigration system in the name of protecting American workers from foreign competition, per Axios' Stef Kight.

The big picture: President-elect Joe Biden has criticized the restrictions but has not said whether his administration would immediately reverse them after he takes office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

NYSE to delist three Chinese companies on U.S. executive order

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The New York Stock Exchange announced late on Thursday that it will delist three Chinese companies to comply with an executive order that imposed restrictions on firms the U.S. identified as being affiliated with the Chinese military.

Why it matters: The announcement, coming late on New Year's Eve when many aren't paying attention, is the latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase.
  2. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: WHO lists Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered.
  4. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020.
  5. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell calls Jan. 6 certification his "most consequential vote"

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

In an extraordinary conference call this morning with fellow Senate Republicans, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his Jan. 6 vote certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election will be "the most consequential I have ever cast," according to a source on a call and two other sources briefed on the private remarks.

The big picture: The conference call came in the wake of Sen. Josh Hawley defying McConnell's wishes and publicly declaring that he'll object to certifying the electoral votes in Pennsylvania and perhaps in other states as well.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow