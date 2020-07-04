7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump extends coronavirus PPP loan application deadline to August 8

President Trump boards Air Force One on July 3. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump signed off on Saturday to give businesses another five weeks to apply for funds through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Why it matters: Roughly $130 billion in PPP funding is still available. The Small Business Administration's inspector general found in May that some rural, minority and women-owned businesses may not have gotten loans due to a lack of prioritization from the agency.

Where it stands: The SBA said that the program had approved over 4.8 million loans as of Tuesday, per the Washington Post — approximating $520 billion.

Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

England announced on Friday it is dropping its mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors from more than 50 countries, but for the U.S., which has seen coronavirus cases increase sharply.

The big picture: The European Union also extended its ban on travelers from the U.S. and other countries that don't have infections under control like Russia and Brazil.

Rashaan Ayesh
Sports

31 MLB players test positive for COVID as workouts resume

The Cleveland Indians on the field during a summer workout session. Photo: Dan Mendlik/Cleveland Indians via Getty Images

31 Major League Baseball players and seven staff members from 19 of the 30 teams tested positive for the coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: Major League Baseball and the player's association announced the numbers on Friday. The positive cases come just as teams resumed workouts for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic brought spring training to an abrupt halt in March. Opening day is set for July 23 as the league prepares for its shortest schedule since 1878, AP notes.

Rashaan Ayesh
Politics & Policy

Colorado police chief fires officers who reenacted Elijah McClain's death

LaWayne Mosley, father of Elijah McClain, wears a t-shirt with is son's picture on it during a press conference in Oct. 2019. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNewsGroup/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Interim Aurora, Colo., police chief Vanessa Wilson fired two officers for reenacting the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain and a third officer for commenting on the photo that captured the "despicable act," The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: McClain died in the summer of 2019 after police officers held him in a chokehold and paramedics used a heavy sedative. People have been protesting McClain's death recently after the police killing of George Floyd revitalized the movement against police brutality.

