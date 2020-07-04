Trump extends coronavirus PPP loan application deadline to August 8

President Trump signed off on Saturday to give businesses another five weeks to apply for funds through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Why it matters: Roughly $130 billion in PPP funding is still available. The Small Business Administration's inspector general found in May that some rural, minority and women-owned businesses may not have gotten loans due to a lack of prioritization from the agency.

Where it stands: The SBA said that the program had approved over 4.8 million loans as of Tuesday, per the Washington Post — approximating $520 billion.

