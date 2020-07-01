1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate passes PPP extension through August

Mitch McConnell. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The Senate passed legislation by unanimous consent Tuesday night extending the application period for the Paycheck Protection Program through August 8, just hours before the federal loan program was set to expire.

Yes, but: The House still needs to pass the Senate version of the relief bill, and President Trump will need to sign off. Prospects for either are uncertain. Approximately $130 billion in PPP funding remains available.

Why it matters: The extension comes as chunks of the U.S. economy are again having to close down to try to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening to reverse economic progress of the past month and deepen the recession.

  • Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday that remaining PPP funds should go to the hardest-hit industries, including "restaurants and hotels," and noted that additional stimulus money will be necessary.

Mnuchin says leftover PPP funds should go to hardest-hit industries

Mnuchin prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. Photo: Asos Katopodis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the $134 billion in leftover funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) should be repurposed and extended to businesses that have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic, including "restaurants and hotels."

Why it matters: Today is the last day small businesses can apply for loans via the PPP, as coronavirus cases spike and some states are pausing or rolling back reopening plans. The prospects for small businesses, many of which have already seen significant revenue drops, are devastating.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil reported over 33,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday and more than 1,280 new deaths, per the ministry's health department.

By the numbers: More than 509,000 people have died from the virus and over 10.4 million have tested positive worldwide. More than 5.2 million have recovered.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Anthony Fauci testified in front of a Senate committee Tuesday, stressing concerns about how the U.S. could soon see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day if the country doesn't turn the surge around.

Why it matters: More than 50% of the new infections in the U.S. are in states that have hot spots — including Florida, California, Arizona and Texas — which confirmed on Tuesday a record 6,975 new cases in a single day, with 75,000 new cases reported in the state from June 8-29.

