Trump signs order requiring purchases of U.S.-made drugs

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that would require the federal government to buy "essential medicines" and certain medical supplies from American manufacturing plants.

The big picture: Similar to Trump's recent executive orders that target drug prices, it's unclear how much this policy would change the drug and device supply chain, and there are several loopholes.

How it works: Under the executive order, which is fiercely opposed by the pharmaceutical and drug supply industries, the Food and Drug Administration has 30 days to make a list of medications, drug ingredients and medical devices that federal agencies would have to purchase from U.S. manufacturing facilities.

Yes, but: The executive order does not apply if the drugs and supplies are not already made in the U.S., or if the policy would "cause the cost of the procurement to increase by more than 25 percent."

Between the lines: The coronavirus outbreak raised concerns that the country is too reliant on foreign manufacturing, especially if things unexpectedly shut down and create shortages of lifesaving drugs and protective gear.

  • But experts say drug manufacturers, wholesalers, pharmacies and others involved in making and dispensing drugs and supplies have strong financial incentives to produce and buy cheap — especially when it comes to generic drugs — and that usually means looking overseas.
  • A vast majority of pharmaceutical ingredients, for example, are made in China and India. The executive order doesn't change the lower cost of labor or materials in those countries.

"It's not going to have a major impact," said Awi Federgruen, a supply chain professor at Columbia Business School. "You've got to create an incentive structure that will simply make it attractive for manufacturers to produce here rather than produce overseas."

U.S. coronavirus updates

Despite some case decreases, COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the U.S., with California reporting a record-high average this week.

Driving the news: President Trump said in an interview with “Axios on HBO” he thinks the coronavirus is as well-controlled in the U.S. as it can be, despite dramatic surges in new infections over the summer and more than 150,000 American deaths.

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday for people in public, as well as teachers and students going back to school.

The big picture: 34 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, have issued some form of a mask mandate as infections surge across the country.

HRW chief praises Apple, Google's contact tracing as privacy "gold standard"

The Bluetooth-based contact tracing system designed by Apple and Google is a current "gold standard" for prioritizing privacy when tracking the spread of the virus, Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth told Axios' Kim Hart at a virtual event Thursday.

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, promptly notifying those who have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus and encouraging self-quarantine is one of the best mitigation tools available.

