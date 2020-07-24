2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump signs executive orders claiming lower drug prices

President Trump on Friday signed executive orders that revive several of the administration's previous drug pricing ideas — including attempts to require Medicare to pay no more for drugs than the lowest prices paid by other countries and changing how drug rebates work within industry middlemen.

Reality check: The Trump administration has not enacted any major policies on drug prices. Today's executive orders on their own have limited authority and could take a long time to go into effect, if they go into effect at all.

The big picture: A lower drug pricing index and Canadian drug importation have been longstanding initiatives within the Trump administration. Together, all four executive orders would:

  • Link Medicare payments to drug prices in foreign countries.
  • Lower the price of insulin and Epi-Pens provided at hospitals from a current drug discount program.
  • Create a way for Americans to purchase cheaper prescription drugs imported from Canada.
  • Give patients the drug rebates that are obtained by pharmacy benefit managers, a proposal that the administration already killed in 2019.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 15,649,261 — Total deaths: 636,752 — Total recoveries — 8,923,575Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,097,270 — Total deaths: 145,184 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,794,970Map.
  3. States: Vermont becomes 31st state to enact face covering mandate — D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states.
  4. Business: Mass furlough of U.S. immigration officers delayed until end of August.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Vaccine reality check from ex-CDC director.
The blue wave keeps growing

With 102 days until Election Day, the blue wave threatening to swamp President Trump's re-election chances keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Why it matters: We all know that anything can happen. But right now, every measurable trend is going against Trump — and with each day that passes, it gets increasingly harder for him to claw his way back.

Vaccine reality check from ex-CDC director

Americans seem resigned to the idea that life won't return to normal until we have an approved and widely-distributed vaccine for COVID-19. The question, therefore, is when that will be.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the question with Tom Frieden, who led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2009 and 2017.