Trump says he's prepared to sign executive orders on coronavirus aid

President Trump, speaking from a podium at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., on Friday announced that he is prepared to issue executive orders suspending payroll taxes and extending enhanced unemployment benefits through the end of 2020, and halting student loan interest and payments indefinitely.

Why it matters: The impending orders come after talks between the White House and Democratic leadership collapsed Friday afternoon. But Trump said he remains committed to striking a deal with Congress on a broader stimulus package before signing the orders.

What they're saying: Trump, who emerged to the tune of "Hail to the Chief" and spoke before a large group of club members, said that "if Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need."