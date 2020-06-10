1 hour ago - Science

Trump administration reverses Obama-era hunting ban in Alaska

Grizzly bears at Lake Clark National Park, Alaska. Photo: Julie Picardi/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The National Park Service published new rules on Tuesday that will enable the resumption of hunting and trapping methods including baiting bear traps, killing grizzly bear cubs and wolf pups in Alaska's national preserves.

The big picture: The new policy reverses Obama administration regulations. Wildlife welfare groups have called the hunting practices that will be permitted starting July 9 "cruel." Hunting advocates and Alaskan state leaders criticized the Obama-era ban for eroding state's rights and encroaching on their livelihoods, the New York Times notes. Tribal groups opposed the previous rules for threatening "long sustainable management practices" and have welcomed the Trump administration's changes.

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

CrossFit CEO resigns after controversial George Floyd tweet

CrossFit Apollo on May 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman stepped down on Tuesday following massive backlash against a tweet he made over the weekend that referenced George Floyd's killing.

Driving the news: Reebok, several top-tier athletes and multiple gyms across the country have since broke ties with CrossFit in response to Glassman's tweet and his comments in response to pressure to issue a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m.: ET: 7,185,573 — Total deaths: 408,954 — Total recoveries — 3,352,665Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m.: ET: 1,973,803 — Total deaths: 111,751 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Coronavirus is a "nightmare" and "isn't over yet."
  4. Business: Stir-crazy employees are ready to go back, but face a slow, complex reopening process — Women disproportionately take on housework while working from home.
  5. Congress: Sen. Josh Hawley requests civil rights probe into coronavirus church restrictions.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  7. 1 🏎 thing: NASCAR to allow fans at Alabama and Florida races.
Jonathan Swan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the Senate GOP plan for police reform

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are crafting a package of police reforms that would make lynching a federal crime and threaten to cut federal grants if states don't force their police departments to report significantly more detail on officers' use of force, according to two sources familiar with the internal conversations.

Why this matters: Republicans have recognized that it's politically unsustainable to simply hammer a "law-and-order" message, and that they need to propose measures to respond to the national outcry for police reform after the killing of George Floyd.

