Trump endorses Ronna McDaniel for RNC chair

President Trump speaks with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel in New York in 2017. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he has given his "full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee."

Between the lines: By tweeting this endorsement, President Trump makes clear he intends to continue running the Republican Party even after his election loss. Ronna McDaniel met with Trump in the Oval on Tuesday, per source with direct knowledge.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden picks Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Ron Klain and Biden in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Wednesday veteran Democratic operative Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, highlighting their long history of working together on crucial issues related to the economy and public health crises.

Why it matters: Klain's experience working across the aisle and his role on Biden's coronavirus task force are two signals of the type of leadership Biden wants to bring to the White House.

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci: Working with the Trump administration has "been very stressful."
  2. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci and Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring.
  3. States: White House urges Iowa to tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases.
  4. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news.
  5. World: EU purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Axios
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis wins re-election in North Carolina

Thom Tillis. Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Thom Tillis (R) has won re-election against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in North Carolina, AP projects.

Why it matters: Tillis' victory is a major win for Republicans as they fight to keep control of the U.S. Senate.

