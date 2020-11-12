Trump endorses Ronna McDaniel for RNC chair

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
President Trump speaks with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel in New York in 2017. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he has given his "full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee."
Between the lines: By tweeting this endorsement, President Trump makes clear he intends to continue running the Republican Party even after his election loss. Ronna McDaniel met with Trump in the Oval on Tuesday, per source with direct knowledge.