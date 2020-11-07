Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden wins and what to expect next

This is Axios Special Election 2020 coverage. Joe Biden wins the presidential election, AP projects, after winning Pennsylvania Saturday morning. We talk to Axios reporters Hans Nichols and Jonathan Swan to find out what’s next for both Biden and Donald Trump.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden reaches 270

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden has won the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with his win in Pennsylvania putting him over the top.

The latest: The projected Pennsylvania victory — on top of Wisconsin, Michigan and now Nevada — makes Biden the president-elect even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden elected president, AP projects

Biden in Los Angeles in March. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Associated Press projects Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, ousting President Trump after a single term marked by impeachment, constant battles, a disastrous response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and an unexpectedly close election.

Kamala Harris will join him as the first woman and first person of color to be elected vice president — a historic breakthrough largely overshadowed by the turmoil surrounding the election.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday — Reports: Trump chief of staffMark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  5. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow