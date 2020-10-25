A luxe election-night watch party at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue is being planned for President Trump's donors, friends and advisers — but Trump's hand in it is minimal because he's "very superstitious" — people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

The big picture: This "mecca for all things MAGA," as one adviser described it, is one of three hubs where they say Trumpworld will watch returns. The others are the war room at campaign HQ in Rosslyn, Virginia, and the White House residence, where Trump and the first lady will gather close family and advisers before heading to the hotel later that night, the sources said.

Early talk of an election-night party in Florida at Mar-a-Lago was scrapped, another Trump adviser said.

The Trump campaign declined to comment.

The intrigue: "Trump is very superstitious," one Trump adviser tells Axios. "He doesn't like the idea of planning a victory party, he didn't like it in 2016, either."

What we're hearing: Since the massive use of mail-in ballots this year means the election may not be called on Nov. 3, Trump revelers may toast each state that goes in the win column, then go home to wait for more answers.