2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump faces surprising cash crunch

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., on Thursday evening. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Money concerns are very real for President Trump's campaign — an unusual predicament for a sitting president, and one that worries veteran Republican operatives, with Trump so far behind in swing states as the race climaxes.

Why it matters: The campaign's view is that Trump will get his message out, and he depends less on paid media than normal politicians. But the number of states Trump has to worry about has actually grown, and Joe Biden's massive August fundraising haul has given his campaign a lift as early voting begins.

The New York Times leads today's paper with a big Labor Day scene-setter with several intriguing references to money problems for Trump:

  • "The light television spending and advertising blackouts in some key states have mystified allies," The Times reports.
  • Trump "is expected to increase television spending next week, but several Republicans said that Bill Stepien, Mr. Trump’s campaign manager since July, was taking a cautious approach after the former leadership spent huge sums on television and digital ads earlier this year, to no discernible effect."

Last Monday, AP's Brian Slodysko reported that the Trump campaign had pulled most TV ads over the previous week, ceding the airwaves to Biden, who was outspending Trump by more than 10 to 1.

  • Biden and DNC raised a stunning $365 million in August, breaking the record for one month of presidential fundraising.
  • At the end of July, before the announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris swelled Biden's fundraising, Trump reported slightly more cash on hand.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Sep 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden aiming ads at military families

Joe Biden giving a speech in Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is seizing on new accusations about President Trump insulting veterans, investing heavily in ads to sway voters around military bases in five swing states.

Driving the news: "Protect Our Troops," an ad that debuted earlier this year highlighting Biden's family connections to the U.S. military and plans to support troops, will relaunch this week as part of a $47 million ad buy across TV, digital and radio.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Sep 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump hit with devastating book barrage

Michael Cohen. Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Never before has a sitting president been hit by so many blistering books, so many times, in a one-month period. 

Why it matters: President Trump's niece and his former fixer paint a devastating portrait of a corrupt, racist, dishonest commander in chief, just two months before the election. Michael Schmidt, a top N.Y. Times investigative reporter, begins with a quote from "King Lear" in his new book reporting that Trump's Russia ties have never been fully investigated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Sep 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inside the post-election "war games"

In August, a voter casts a primary ballot at a drive-through voting station in Barre, Vt. Photo: Lisa Rathke/AP

In today's WashPost Outlook section, Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown law professor and co-founder of the Transition Integrity Project, tells the inside story of post-election simulations that included veteran operatives from each party:

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow