Trump's final-year record for regulations

Reproduced from GW Regulatory Studies Center; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The Trump administration published a record number of regulations considered economically significant during its final year, spurred on by the coronavirus and a last-minute policy push.

Why it matters: It's hard to know the long-term impact, but any single rule "could entail hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars in annual costs and benefits," George Washington University expert Daniel Perez told Axios.

  • Some will be harder than others for President Biden to retract.

By the numbers: Roughly 20% of the economically significant rules had to do with the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided coronavirus relief to small businesses.

  • Agencies also slashed environmental regulations and implemented new immigration policies through the rule process last year.
  • There was higher regulatory output during the Trump administration's midnight period — roughly between Election and Inauguration days — than any other administration, Perez said.

Between the lines: For a regulation to be considered "economically significant," according to an executive order, it has to have at least a $100 million annual effect on the economy or some kind of material, adverse effect on the economy, productivity, competition, the environment, public health or state or local governments.

Go deeper

Axios
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden blasts Trump's COVID vaccination efforts: "Did not do his job"

President Biden. Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday slammed his predecessor for "not doing his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans."

Driving the news: Biden's remarks at the National Institutes of Health came not long after his administration signed final contracts with the Pfizer and Moderna to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inside Trump's impeachment defense

Trump defense attorneys Bruce Castor (left) and Michael van der Veen. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal defense will focus entirely on process, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The attorneys representing the former president know it's fruitless to continue defending his actions preceding the Capitol attack. Instead, they'll say none of that matters because the trial itself is unconstitutional — an argument many Republican senators are ready to embrace.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret TalevHans Nichols
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

🇬🇧 Scoop: Team Biden eyes McCain, Flake as ambassadors

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Biden administration officials are weighing nominating prominent Republicans to ambassadorships — including Cindy McCain and former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake — to highlight the importance of bipartisanship in U.S. foreign policy, according to people familiar with their thoughts.

Why it matters: President Biden hasn't put any Republicans in his Cabinet, but a move like this would symbolize a return to the Truman-era adage that partisan politics stops "at the water's edge."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow