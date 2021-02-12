The Trump administration published a record number of regulations considered economically significant during its final year, spurred on by the coronavirus and a last-minute policy push.

Why it matters: It's hard to know the long-term impact, but any single rule "could entail hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars in annual costs and benefits," George Washington University expert Daniel Perez told Axios.

Some will be harder than others for President Biden to retract.

By the numbers: Roughly 20% of the economically significant rules had to do with the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided coronavirus relief to small businesses.

Agencies also slashed environmental regulations and implemented new immigration policies through the rule process last year.

There was higher regulatory output during the Trump administration's midnight period — roughly between Election and Inauguration days — than any other administration, Perez said.

Between the lines: For a regulation to be considered "economically significant," according to an executive order, it has to have at least a $100 million annual effect on the economy or some kind of material, adverse effect on the economy, productivity, competition, the environment, public health or state or local governments.