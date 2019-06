Why it matters: McGahn, who is cited in the Mueller report more than any other witness, is currently not complying with House Judiciary subpoenas on instruction from the White House.

Mueller's report details how Trump instructed McGahn to have Mueller removed as special counsel. Refusals from McGahn — and other top White House staffers — to obey presidential directives are part of the reason that Trump may have avoided obstructing justice.

What Trump's saying, on Mueller and McGahn:

"No special counsel should have ever been appointed. You know why? Cause there was no crime. ... They had no evidence of crime."

"I was never going to fire Mueller. I never suggested firing Mueller. ... I don't care what [McGahn] says, it doesn't matter. That was to show everyone what a good counsel he was ... because he wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer, or he believed it because I would constantly tell anybody that would listen ... that Robert Mueller was conflicted."

