President Trump admitted he didn't know about U.S. military spending on Viagra as he defended his ban on transgender military personnel during an interview broadcast on "Good Morning Britain" Monday.

Details: Show co-host Piers Morgan asked him why he felt the ban was needed, given Trump's recent tweets supporting the LGBTQ community. "Because they take massive amounts of drugs, in the U.S. military you are not allowed to take any drugs," Trump said. "You would have to break rules and regulations in order to have that."