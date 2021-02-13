Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump thrilled with "full Trump" defense as impeachment end nears

Michael van der Veen, one of the lawyers for former President Trump, walks to the Senate floor. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Donald Trump directed his own defense via speakerphone on Friday, repeatedly calling his lawyers in the Lyndon Baines Johnson Room on the Senate side of the Capitol to relay his feedback, sources tell Axios.

What we're hearing: In contrast to Tuesday's widely panned start of his defense, the Trump was said to be thrilled with his lawyers' performances on Friday — particularly by Michael van der Veen and David Schoen, both of whom "went full Trump," one person familiar with the situation told Axios.

Driving the news: The Senate reconvenes at 10 a.m. A final vote could come by 3 p.m., three Democratic congressional aides told Axios. Democrats are not expected to have the 17 Republican votes needed for a conviction.

Behind the scenes: Trump has been closely watching the trial from Mar-a-Lago with his former social media director Dan Scavino and other advisers.

  • The defense spent a total of 2 hours and 32 minutes of the 16 hours they were allotted to make their case, The Washington Post's Mike DeBonis tallied.
  • Trump's lawyers embraced his aggressive rhetoric and attacked Democrats for what they argued was a political hit job.
  • This came after a reorganization of the defense's presentation, including giving lawyer Bruce Castor Jr. a smaller speaking role, after Trump made clear he was displeased with the opening arguments.
  • During a break in the defense on Friday, Trump called and said he thought the team was doing "a great job" and told his lawyer to keep it up, a source familiar with the meeting told Axios.
  • The Senate wrapped up the trial's question-and-answer section Friday evening.

What's next: Neither side is expected to call witnesses. If that holds, they'll proceed to closing arguments.

  • The Democratic leadership told its caucus on Friday that a final vote could come around mid-afternoon, sources said.
  • Senators will vote on whether to convict or acquit the 45th U.S. president for "incitement of insurrection" for the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters of Trump seeking to block Joe Biden from becoming president.

Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 4: Trump's team concludes speedy defense

Members of former President Donald Trumps defense team, David Schoen, center left, Michael van der Veen, center, and Bruce Castor, center right, arrive at the Capitol. Photo: Bill Clark/Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team argued four key points during its defense of the former president on Friday — all focused on process.

The big picture: The lawyers delivered a swift defense in which they called the House charge that the former president incited the Jan. 6 insurrection a "preposterous and monstrous lie." In their presentation, the defense team asserted that the trial itself is unconstitutional; there was no due process; convicting Trump violates his First Amendment rights; and impeachment fails to unify the country.

Axios
Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Trucks with LED screens displaying anti-Trump messages in front of the Capitol. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated Feb 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Inside Trump's impeachment defense

Trump defense attorneys Bruce Castor (left) and Michael van der Veen. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal defense will focus entirely on process, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The attorneys representing the former president know it's fruitless to continue defending his actions preceding the Capitol attack. Instead, they'll say none of that matters because the trial itself is unconstitutional — an argument many Republican senators are ready to embrace.

