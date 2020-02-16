Trump takes presidential limousine for lap at Daytona 500

President Trump took the presidential limo, also known as "The Beast," on a lap around the Daytona 500 track Sunday, drawing cheers from the crowd before announcing the start of the prestigious NASCAR race as the honorary "grand marshal."

Why it matters: Florida, a key swing state and home of the Daytona 500, has been a target of the Trump campaign as the president ramps up his re-election effort. Trump announced his 2020 campaign in Orlando last June and changed his voter registration to list his south Florida Mar-A-Lago resort as his primary residence.

"NASCAR fans are patriots who support the president in huge numbers, so we definitely wanted to communicate directly with them about Keeping America Great during the Great American Race," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

Trump arrives in Daytona aboard Air Force One prior to the Daytona 500. Photo: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

