Details: The leaders he will meet include Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga and Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq.

Trump will also meet Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum founder, according to Reuters.

The big picture: Trump has been away from Washington at key moments of the impeachment process. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the impeachment inquiry while he attended the United Nations General Assembly last fall.

The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing in December while the president was at NATO summit in the United Kingdom.

Between the lines: The forum will give Trump a platform to tout the "phase one" trade deal the U.S. and China signed last week.

Of note: This is Trump's first return to Davos since 2018, USA Today reports. Trump did not attend the 2019 forum because it occurred during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

