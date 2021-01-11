Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump administration names Cuba as state sponsor of terrorism

The Capitol of Cuba in Havana. Photo: Ramon Espinosa/Pool/AFP via Getty

The Trump administration has designated Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism, the State Department said Monday.

Why it matters: The announcement is part of President Trump's latest effort to force controversial policies through before he leaves office. It could complicate President-elect Biden's plans to improve relations with Cuba.

The big picture: The Obama administration lifted the designation in 2015 in a push to thaw Cuba-U.S. relations.

  • Trump, however, has undone a number of Obama-era policies on Cuba since he became president.
  • In 2017, he banned financial transactions with businesses owned by Cuba's military and intelligence services and tightened its trade embargo to force Cuba to take greater action in protecting human rights.
  • The U.S. also blocked all flights to Cuba outside Havana in December 2019 to curb tourism.

The Cuba announcement came after the State Department designated Yemen's Houthi rebels as a terror group over loud objections from Congress and humanitarian groups.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
6 hours ago - World

U.S. declares Yemen's Houthi rebels terror group despite famine risk

Houthi rebels in 2014. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has designated Yemen's Houthi rebel group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization despite warnings that such a move will exacerbate Yemen's humanitarian crisis and make peace harder to achieve.

Why it matters: The Houthis ousted the Yemeni government in 2014 and still control large swathes of the country after six years of war with a Saudi-led coalition. The people of Yemen are facing what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with 80% of the population lacking sufficient food or clean water, and millions on the brink of famine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Large corporations cut off political donations after Capitol siege

Photo: Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a shock to Washington Inc., several corporations and tech giants are restricting or suspending political contributions after the Capitol siege.

Why it matters: The politics of pandering to the mob have become too dangerous for many of America's business leaders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. lockdown for inauguration to start Wednesday

National Guard member stage on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In an escalation of inauguration security following the Capitol riot, federal authorities plan to lock down a massive swath of downtown Washington on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.

Why it matters: The earlier shutdown is based on warnings about pre-inauguration demonstrations planned for this weekend in capitals throughout the country, as well as tighter security after the Capitol siege. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow