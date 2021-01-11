Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

U.S. declares Yemen's Houthi rebels terror group despite famine risk

Dave Lawler, author of World

Houthi rebels in 2014. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has designated Yemen's Houthi rebel group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization despite warnings that such a move will exacerbate Yemen's humanitarian crisis and make peace harder to achieve.

Why it matters: The Houthis ousted the Yemeni government in 2014 and still control large swathes of the country after six years of war with a Saudi-led coalition. The people of Yemen are facing what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with 80% of the population lacking sufficient food or clean water, and millions on the brink of famine.

Driving the news: The U.S. is a major source of humanitarian aid to Yemen, but has cut back in the last year after accusing the Houthis of interfering with aid disbursement. That move has slowed the flow of medicines and supplies, the Washington Post reports.

  • The terror designation will make it difficult for aid groups operating in Houthi-controlled areas — where most Yemenis live — because it will criminalize alleged cooperation with the group.
  • David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, called the move "pure diplomatic vandalism" and said it would make the urgent work from groups like his that operate in Yemen "all but impossible."
  • "After four years of a failed war strategy that has created the world’s largest humanitarian catastrophe, the last thing the Yemeni people need is further interruption of aid and economic flows," Miliband said in a statement provided to Axios.

The State Department acknowledged those concerns in its statement about the designations, saying it was "planning to put in place measures to reduce their impact on certain humanitarian activity and imports into Yemen."

The other side: For Pompeo, this appear to be less about Yemen than about Iran, the main patron of the Houthis.

  • The Trump administration considers the Houthis a proxy for Iranian influence, and sees Monday's announcement as part of the "maximum pressure" strategy on Iran — a strategy that the administration has attempted to make it difficult for President-elect Biden to deviate from.

What to watch: The Trump administration has resisted efforts from Congressional Democrats to end U.S. support for the Saudi and Emirati bombing campaign in Yemen, but Biden said during the campaign that he would withdraw support.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
5 mins ago - Economy & Business

What Peter Thiel got wrong about Donald Trump

Photo illustration of Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel may be the most successful venture capitalist of his era, with a resume that spans from Facebook to SpaceX to Airbnb. But no venture capitalist bats 1000, and Thiel's biggest whiff was of much greater consequence than pushing a mediocre app into the market.

Flashback: Just days before Donald Trump's 2016 election, Thiel criticized the media for taking Trump literally rather than seriously, contrasted to Trump voters who took him seriously but not literally.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Tech broadens moves to muzzle the far right

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Twitter's decision Friday to kick President Trump off Twitter proved just the opening salvo in a broadening series of other consequential moves by tech companies cracking down on those who took part in or encouraged last week's insurrection at the Capitol.

Why it matters: The moves have renewed debate over how much power tech companies should have to decide whose content lives on the internet.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Criticism of the Fed is going mainstream

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Big names in the world of finance are beginning to call out the Fed and other central banks for their role in ramping up economic inequality and manipulating financial markets — a departure from the praise they received for most of last year.

Why it matters: Wall Street was the only pillar of solid support. Most Americans say they don't trust the Fed and politicians look to be taking aim at the central bank for overreaching with its unprecedented actions in March.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow