Trump to speak at CPAC next week

Former President Trump will speak at next week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Florida, his first public appearance since leaving office, a source with direct knowledge tells Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump plans to directly attack President Biden's new immigration plan and will talk about the future of the Republican Party, a source familiar with his speech said.

The former president will criticize what he'll argue is the Biden administration's "disastrous" amnesty and border policies, and vow to remain a key leader in the conservative movement to fight against Biden.

His speech comes after Trump ripped into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, promising to battle the GOP leader's 2022 midterm picks.

Fox News first reported on Trump's plans.

Why it matters: Trump is emerging from weeks in exile, after laying low throughout his impeachment trial and the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.