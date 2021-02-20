Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump to speak at CPAC next week

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Former President Trump will speak at next week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Florida, his first public appearance since leaving office, a source with direct knowledge tells Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump plans to directly attack President Biden's new immigration plan and will talk about the future of the Republican Party, a source familiar with his speech said.

  • The former president will criticize what he'll argue is the Biden administration's "disastrous" amnesty and border policies, and vow to remain a key leader in the conservative movement to fight against Biden.
  • His speech comes after Trump ripped into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, promising to battle the GOP leader's 2022 midterm picks.
  • Fox News first reported on Trump's plans.

Why it matters: Trump is emerging from weeks in exile, after laying low throughout his impeachment trial and the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • He'll speak alongside several of his former Cabinet members and fiercest GOP allies.

Oriana Gonzalez
Feb 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Thune accuses Trump allies of "cancel culture" after impeachment vote

Photo: Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) on Thursday accused Trump allies of engaging in "cancel culture" by rushing to censure Republican lawmakers for voting to impeach or convict former President Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: The comments by Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, underscore the growing divide between mainstream GOP leaders and Trump supporters, who still dominate the party's base. Thune called Trump's actions after the election "inexcusable" in an interview with the AP.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Feb 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden to defend democracies in security meeting speech

Joe Biden at the 2015 Munich Security Conference. Photo: Timm Schamberger/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

President Biden will deliver a robust defense of America’s own democracy, and the broader power of democracies to face autocratic threats from China and Russia, during a virtual address Friday to the Munich Security Conference.

Why it matters: Biden is seeking to repair the transatlantic alliance after four years of President Trump, who harangued allies about their defense spending and questioned America’s commitment to NATO.

Zachary Basu
Feb 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden: "Democracy doesn't happen by accident"

President Biden committed the U.S. to "working in lockstep with our allies and partners" to protect democracy and promote prosperity, telling the Munich Security Conference on Friday: "Democracy doesn't happen by accident. We have to defend it. Fight for it. Strengthen it. Renew it."

Why it matters: In his first major speech to world leaders, Biden acknowledged that four years of former President Trump's "America First" foreign policy has left the transatlantic relationship in disrepair.

