Trump to speak at CPAC next week

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Former President Trump will speak at next week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Florida, his first public appearance since leaving office, a source with direct knowledge tells Axios.
What we're hearing: Trump plans to directly attack President Biden's new immigration plan and will talk about the future of the Republican Party, a source familiar with his speech said.
- The former president will criticize what he'll argue is the Biden administration's "disastrous" amnesty and border policies, and vow to remain a key leader in the conservative movement to fight against Biden.
- His speech comes after Trump ripped into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, promising to battle the GOP leader's 2022 midterm picks.
- Fox News first reported on Trump's plans.
Why it matters: Trump is emerging from weeks in exile, after laying low throughout his impeachment trial and the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
- He'll speak alongside several of his former Cabinet members and fiercest GOP allies.