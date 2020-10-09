2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Science gets political as Trump touts experimental coronavirus drugs

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump has called an experimental coronavirus therapy he received "a gift from Heaven" and promised to make it widely available — igniting yet another round of concern about politics encroaching on science.

What they're saying: "We have an emergency use authorization that I want to get signed immediately," Trump said in a video Thursday.

The big picture: "The problem is every therapy for coronavirus has become politicized — every single therapy, and that's the last thing you want in a pandemic, so this is just next in line," Walid Gellad, director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing at the University of Pittsburgh, told the Washington Post.

Trump is talking about a cocktail of laboratory-made antibodies made by Regeneron that he received as part of a host of medications over the past week.

  • Regeneron and Eli Lilly, which is developing a similar therapy, both applied for an emergency use authorization from the FDA this week.
  • Regeneron has said that it would have about 300,000 doses of the drug available in the next few months, and Eli Lilly will have about 1 million doses ready by the end of the year, per the Post.
  • That means that even if the drugs are quickly authorized, the number of patients who can receive them will be limited.

Between the lines: The drugs, while promising, are still undergoing clinical trials, and it's unclear whether the Regeneron therapy was responsible for Trump's apparent recovery.

What to watch: "The science of antibody drugs could ... devolve into another political dispute."

  • "But the FDA should and will weigh the benefits of the therapy against the risks and judge the application on the scientific merits, hopefully without political interference," former FDA commissioners Scott Gottlieb and Mark McClellan wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed yesterday.

Go deeper

Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
17 hours ago - Science

Medical ethics in pandemic times

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The COVID-19 pandemic is rife with scientific and medical uncertainty, including debates about the ethics of using experimental treatments.

The big picture: As the global pandemic continues, the tension between providing the best available care for patients and performing trials to determine whether that care is effective risks complicating the medical response.

Kate Nocera
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden balks at Trumpless town hall debate

Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump announced he would not participate in a virtual debate next week, Joe Biden's campaign released a statement Thursday that the former vice president would instead "find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly."

The state of play: The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the town hall would be entirely virtual "for the health and safety of all involved" as Trump continues to recover from coronavirus.

Axios
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he won't take part in virtual debate

Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate, with his campaign later saying he would do two in person debates later on this month.

What he's saying: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," the president said.

