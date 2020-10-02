15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Is the campaign over?

Photo: Saul Loeb, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis could bring both presidential campaigns and national politics to a screeching halt with a month left in the election.

The big question: Is this a temporary disruption, or will it effectively ground the president, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

  • And will the Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — which were supposed to begin Oct. 12 — be delayed because of lawmakers' proximity to Trump and other White House officials who may have been exposed?

Driving the news: Trump's planned roundtable today with supporters in D.C. and flight to Florida for a campaign rally already have been called off.

  • Biden, who was in proximity to Trump only days ago on the debate stage, had been scheduled to campaign in Michigan. The campaign has yet to make a public statement on his next steps, but Harris is continuing with her planned travel to Las Vegas Friday, Axios' Alexi McCammond reports.
  • Pence, who is tested daily, and Second Lady Karen Pence both tested negative Friday, a spokesman said on Twitter.
  • Trump planned to keep a scheduled midday phone call on COVID-19 support for vulnerable seniors.
  • Officials also announced that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tested negative — and more announcements in that vein were expected to follow to offer assurances to lawmakers and the public.

What's next: The vice presidential debate was set for Oct. 7 in Utah. It's not immediately clear whether that will go forward as scheduled. The remaining debates between Trump and Biden were set for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

Flashback: In 2008, Sen. John McCain's decision as the Republican presidential nominee to temporarily step off the campaign trail in late September to attend to the growing financial crisis marked a turning point from which he could not recover.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines.

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The president is infected

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump, who had talked and acted like he was medically invincible, tweeted just before 1 a.m. that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: The shocking announcement has personal, political, medical, financial and national security ramifications. Election Day is 32 days away. Markets hate uncertainty, and we now have the biggest X factor in the world.

Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

