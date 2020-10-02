Is the campaign over?

President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis could bring both presidential campaigns and national politics to a screeching halt with a month left in the election.

The big question: Is this a temporary disruption, or will it effectively ground the president, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

And will the Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — which were supposed to begin Oct. 12 — be delayed because of lawmakers' proximity to Trump and other White House officials who may have been exposed?

Driving the news: Trump's planned roundtable today with supporters in D.C. and flight to Florida for a campaign rally already have been called off.

Biden, who was in proximity to Trump only days ago on the debate stage, had been scheduled to campaign in Michigan. The campaign has yet to make a public statement on his next steps, but Harris is continuing with her planned travel to Las Vegas Friday, Axios' Alexi McCammond reports.

Pence, who is tested daily, and Second Lady Karen Pence both tested negative Friday, a spokesman said on Twitter.

Trump planned to keep a scheduled midday phone call on COVID-19 support for vulnerable seniors.

Officials also announced that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tested negative — and more announcements in that vein were expected to follow to offer assurances to lawmakers and the public.

What's next: The vice presidential debate was set for Oct. 7 in Utah. It's not immediately clear whether that will go forward as scheduled. The remaining debates between Trump and Biden were set for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

Flashback: In 2008, Sen. John McCain's decision as the Republican presidential nominee to temporarily step off the campaign trail in late September to attend to the growing financial crisis marked a turning point from which he could not recover.