42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says U.S. must "totally protect" Asian Americans from coronavirus blame

Ursula Perano

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images.

President Trump wrote in a tweet Monday that the U.S. must "totally protect" Asian Americans from being blamed for the coronavirus outbreak amid allegations that his use of the term "Chinese virus" has led to discrimination.

"It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world. They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!"

Why it matters: The New York Times on Monday interviewed nearly two dozen Asian Americans who said that they were afraid to leave their homes and have been yelled at or spit on in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The Times called it a "sudden spasm of hate that is reminiscent of the kind faced by American Muslims and other Arabs and South Asians after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001."
  • World Health Organization guidelines advise against the use of "Chinese" or "Wuhan" virus to describe COVID-19, but that hasn't stopped Trump or many of his Republican allies from using the term in an effort to assign blame to the Chinese government.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

The WHO said to stop calling it "Chinese" coronavirus, but Republicans didn't listen

Reproduced from DRFLab; Chart: Axios Visuals

Over the past few days there's been a noticeable uptick in conservatives using the terms "Wuhan virus" and "Chinese virus," according to a new report from The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: This is in opposition to guidance from the World Health Organization, which requested back in February that the epidemic be referred to as coronavirus or Covid-19, rather than terms that could stigmatize individuals with Chinese ancestry.

Go deeperArrowMar 17, 2020 - Health
Dave Lawler

Robert O'Brien: China's coronavirus cover-up "cost the world" two months

Robert O'Brien with Trump. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

National security adviser Robert O’Brien claimed Wednesday that an initial cover-up of the coronavirus in China “cost the world community two months” and exacerbated the global outbreak.

Why it matters: In the face of a global crisis, the world’s two most powerful countries are pointing fingers at one another.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - World
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

U.S.-China tensions hit a dangerous new high

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus crisis has sent U.S.-China relations spiraling, alarming analysts who say the two countries are at their most dangerous point in decades.

Why it matters: Instead of working together to fight the global pandemic, the world's two largest economies are engaging in risky escalation.

Go deeperArrowMar 21, 2020 - Health