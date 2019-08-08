President Trump told reporters Wednesday he's "strongly considering" commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D), the New York Times reports.

Details: "I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly," the president said of Blagojevich, is serving a 14-year prison sentence following a 2011 conviction on corruption charges, per the Wall Street Journal, which notes the Democrat appeared on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" reality show in 2010. "I think it’s enough, 7 years."

