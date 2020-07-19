11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's not offended by the Confederate flag

President Trump defended his opposition to removing Confederate symbols in an interview with "Fox News Sunday," telling host Chris Wallace that the flag does not offend him and that for many people it "represents the South."

Why it matters: Trump has attacked organizations like NASCAR that have banned the Confederate flag, claiming it's an infringement on freedom of speech. He has also threatened to veto a defense bill that would rename military installations named for Confederate leaders, despite bipartisan support in Congress.

What he's saying: "When people proudly hang their Confederate flags, they're not talking about racism. They love their flag, it represents the South," Trump said.

  • "I'm not offended by Black Lives Matter either, that's freedom of speech. You know the whole thing with cancel culture — We can't cancel our whole history. We can't forget that the North and the South fought."

Pressed on the issue of military bases, Trump again said he would consider vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act and dismissed the fact that military leaders support renaming them.

  • "I don't care what the military says. I'm supposed to make the decision," he said. "Fort Bragg is a big deal. We won two world wars — nobody even knows General Bragg. We won two world wars."
  • "What are you going to rename it, after the Reverend Al Sharpton? What are you going to name it, Chris?"

Go deeper: Pentagon effectively bans Confederate flag from military installations

Go deeper

Mike Allen
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden's new plan to troll Trump

Joe Biden's campaign bought ads in swing states tomorrow during Chris Wallace's feisty "Fox News Sunday" interview with President Trump.

What he's saying: The minute-long ad, "Tough," will air in the major markets in the six core swing states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
31 mins ago - Health

Chris Wallace fact-checks Trump on U.S. coronavirus mortality rate

Fox News' Chris Wallace fact-checked President Trump in an interview Sunday after he falsely claimed that the U.S. has the lowest coronavirus mortality rate in the world.

Why it matters: Trump has touted the country's mortality rate in his defense of the administration's response to the pandemic, dismissing the fact that the U.S. has the world's highest confirmed case count as simply a product of increased testing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 14,313,491 — Total deaths: 602,777 — Total recoveries — 8,045,982Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 3,712,445 — Total deaths: 140,120 — Total recoveries: 1,122,720 — Total tested: 44,965,504Map.
  3. Public health: FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus — Study: Middle, high schoolers can spread coronavirus as well as adults.
  4. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November — Europe's lessons on reopening the schools.
  5. Sports: Canada bars Blue Jays from playing in Toronto.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow