Trump defends taking cognitive test, claims questions get "very hard"

President Trump accused "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace of misrepresenting the difficulty of a cognitive test that he recently took, claiming: "The first two questions are easy, but I bet you couldn't even answer the last five questions. They get very hard."

Why it matters: Trump has accused his opponent Joe Biden of being mentally incompetent and unable to serve as president because of his alleged cognitive decline. As Wallace pointed out, a Fox News poll found 47% of respondents believe Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively, compared to 43% who believe the same of Trump.

The exchange:

TRUMP: "Let's take a test right now. Let's go down. Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took."
WALLACE: "Incidentally, I took the test too when I heard that you passed it. It's not – well it's not the hardest test. They have a picture and it says “what’s that” and it’s an elephant."
TRUMP: "No, no, no. ... You see, that's all misrepresentation."
WALLACE: "Well, that's what it was on the web."
TRUMP: "It's all misrepresentation. Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I'll bet you couldn't even answer the last five questions. I'll bet you couldn't, they get very hard, the last five questions."
WALLACE: "Well, one of them was count back from 100 by seven."
TRUMP: "Let me tell you ... you couldn't answer -- you couldn't answer many of the questions."
WALLACE: "Ok, what's the question?"
TRUMP: "I'll get you the test, I'd like to give it. But I guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions."

Mike Allen
Scoop: Biden's new plan to troll Trump

Joe Biden's campaign bought ads in swing states tomorrow during Chris Wallace's feisty "Fox News Sunday" interview with President Trump.

What he's saying: The minute-long ad, "Tough," will air in the major markets in the six core swing states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 14,321,366 — Total deaths: 602,886 — Total recoveries — 8,052,374Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 3,715,166 — Total deaths: 140,131 — Total recoveries: 1,122,720 — Total tested: 44,965,504Map.
  3. Public health: FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus — Study: Middle, high schoolers can spread coronavirus as well as adults.
  4. Politics: Trump triples down on claim that virus will just "disappear" one day.
  5. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November — Europe's lessons on reopening the schools.
Fadel Allassan
Trump says he's not offended by the Confederate flag

President Trump defended his opposition to removing Confederate symbols in an interview with "Fox News Sunday," telling host Chris Wallace that the flag does not offend him and that for many people it "represents the South."

Why it matters: Trump has attacked organizations like NASCAR that have banned the Confederate flag, claiming it's an infringement on freedom of speech. He has also threatened to veto a defense bill that would rename military installations named for Confederate leaders, despite bipartisan support in Congress.

