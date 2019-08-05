Dow plunges 760 points as Wall Street suffers its worst day of 2019

Wall Street had its worst day of the year on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking 766 points, the S&P 500 down 2.98%, and the Nasdaq Composite down 3.47%.

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

What's happening: Equity declines in the U.S., as well as the plunge in Treasury yields, reflect fears that President Trump's trade war with China is escalating.