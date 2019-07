Why it matters: Experts say the citizenship question would lead to a less accurate census, which in turn would skew the makeup of the House and deprive minority communities of federal funding, Axios' Sam Baker notes.

It's unclear what power Trump has to delay the Census, given it's required to occur every 10 years, according to the Constitution.

The big picture: The Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the chance to try again. It may well be able to add the citizenship question in the end, even without delaying the survey, election-law expert Rich Hasen writes.