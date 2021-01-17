Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
President Trump is heading into his final days in office with the lowest approval ratings of his term, according to a set of new polls.
Why it matters: The polls indicate Trump has seen diminished support, even from his own party, in the wake of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, with a majority of Americans favoring efforts in Congress to bar him from holding elected office again.
Driving the news: Trump's final approval rating in a CNN poll out Sunday is 34%, the lowest CNN's polling has recorded during his presidency.
- An ABC News/Washington Post poll finds Trump leaving office with a 38% approval rating with 60% disapproval, matching his peak disapproval in the poll in August 2018.
- A survey by Pew Research Center shows even lower approval, at 29%, down nine percentage points from the previous lowest of his presidency.
Zoom in: The Pew poll indicates President Trump has lost favor within his own party, with 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning people approving of his job performance, down from 77% approved in August. The share of Trump's supporters who described his conduct as poor has doubled over the past two months, from 10% to 20%.
- CNN's poll indicates Trump's approval rating has dropped 14 points among Republicans since October, but remains largely positive with 80% approving. Only 2% of Democrats approve how Trump is handling the presidency.
- The ABC News/Washington Post poll indicates 7 in 10 Americans say Trump bears some responsibility for the attack at the Capitol. 56% said they support efforts to bar him from holding elected office again.
The other side: Joe Biden will start his presidency next week with relatively strong performance ratings, with 64% of voters expressing a positive opinion of Biden's conduct since he won the election, the Pew poll indicates.
Go deeper: How Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him
Methodology: The new CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS and surveyed 1,003 adults from January 9-14. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.
The Pew report is drawn from 5,360 panelists who responded from January 8-12. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 5,360 respondents is +/- 1.9 percentage points.
This ABC News/Washington Post poll survey a sample of 1,002 adults from Jan. 10-13. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points. Partisan divisions are 31-25-36%, Democrats-Republicans-independents.