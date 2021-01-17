Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump set to leave office with the lowest approval ratings of his presidency

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump is heading into his final days in office with the lowest approval ratings of his term, according to a set of new polls.

Why it matters: The polls indicate Trump has seen diminished support, even from his own party, in the wake of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, with a majority of Americans favoring efforts in Congress to bar him from holding elected office again.

Driving the news: Trump's final approval rating in a CNN poll out Sunday is 34%, the lowest CNN's polling has recorded during his presidency.

  • An ABC News/Washington Post poll finds Trump leaving office with a 38% approval rating with 60% disapproval, matching his peak disapproval in the poll in August 2018.
  • A survey by Pew Research Center shows even lower approval, at 29%, down nine percentage points from the previous lowest of his presidency.

Zoom in: The Pew poll indicates President Trump has lost favor within his own party, with 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning people approving of his job performance, down from 77% approved in August. The share of Trump's supporters who described his conduct as poor has doubled over the past two months, from 10% to 20%.

  • CNN's poll indicates Trump's approval rating has dropped 14 points among Republicans since October, but remains largely positive with 80% approving. Only 2% of Democrats approve how Trump is handling the presidency.
  • The ABC News/Washington Post poll indicates 7 in 10 Americans say Trump bears some responsibility for the attack at the Capitol. 56% said they support efforts to bar him from holding elected office again.

The other side: Joe Biden will start his presidency next week with relatively strong performance ratings, with 64% of voters expressing a positive opinion of Biden's conduct since he won the election, the Pew poll indicates.

Go deeper: How Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him

Methodology: The new CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS and surveyed 1,003 adults from January 9-14. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

The Pew report is drawn from 5,360 panelists who responded from January 8-12. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 5,360 respondents is +/- 1.9 percentage points.

This ABC News/Washington Post poll survey a sample of 1,002 adults from Jan. 10-13. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points. Partisan divisions are 31-25-36%, Democrats-Republicans-independents.

Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pew: Biden to start presidency with strong performance ratings

Joe Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden will start his presidency next week with relatively strong performance ratings, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

On the other hand: President Trump will leave the the White House with his lowest approval rating ever.

Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
Jan 16, 2021 - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

Episode 1: A premeditated lie lit the fire

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Beginning on election night 2020 and continuing through his final days in office, Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him, to the point that his followers sacked the U.S. Capitol with two weeks left in his term. This Axios series takes you inside the collapse of a president.

Episode 1: Trump’s refusal to believe the election results was premeditated. He had heard about the “red mirage” — the likelihood that early vote counts would tip more Republican than the final tallies — and he decided to exploit it.

"Jared, you call the Murdochs! Jason, you call Sammon and Hemmer!”

Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's "overwhelming force" doctrine

President-elect Biden arrives to introduce his science team in Wilmington yesterday. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President-elect Biden has ordered up a shock-and-awe campaign for his first days in office to signal, as dramatically as possible, the radical shift coming to America and global affairs, his advisers tell us. 

The plan, Part 1 ... Biden, as detailed in a "First Ten Days" memo from incoming chief of staff Ron Klain, plans to unleash executive orders, federal powers and speeches to shift to a stark, national plan for "100 million shots" in three months.

