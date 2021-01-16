Sign up for our daily briefing

Pew: Biden to start presidency with strong performance ratings

Joe Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden will start his presidency next week with relatively strong performance ratings, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

On the other hand: President Trump will leave the the White House with his lowest approval rating ever.

By the numbers:

On Biden:

  • 64% of voters expressed a positive opinion of Biden's conduct since he won the November election, Pew found.
  • 58% of Americans approve of the job Biden has done in explaining his plans and policies. That compares to:
    • 39% of Americans who said they approved of how Trump explained his plans ahead of his inauguration in 2017.
    • 70% of people who said in January 2009 they approved of how former President Barack Obama explained his plans as president-elect.
    • 50% of Americans who said in January 2001 that they approved of how George W. Bush explained his plans.
    • 64% of Americans who said in January 1993 they approved of how Bill Clinton explained his plans.
  • 57% of Americans approve of Biden's Cabinet choices and other high-level appointments.

On Trump:

  • 29% of Americans approve of Trump's job performance — the lowest approval rating of his presidency.
    • Pew notes that much of the decline has come among Republicans and GOP leaners. About 60% of Republicans currently approve of Trump's job performance, down from 77% in August.
  • 76% of American voters said they would rate Trump's conduct since the election as fair or poor, up from 68% in November.
  • 68% said Trump should not remain a political figure for years to come; 29% say he should.
  • 52% said Trump bears "a lot" of responsibility for the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
    • 81% of Democrats say he bears "a lot" of responsibility, while only 18% of Republicans said so.
    • 46% of Republicans say he bears no responsibility for the violence.

Go deeper: GOP voters choose Trump — again

Pew methodology: The research center "surveyed 5,360 U.S. adults in January 2021. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology."

Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

Episode 1: A premeditated lie lit the fire

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Beginning on election night 2020 and continuing through his final days in office, Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him, to the point that his followers sacked the U.S. Capitol with two weeks left in his term. Axios takes you inside the collapse of a president with a special series.

Episode 1: Trump’s refusal to believe the election results was premeditated. He had heard about the “red mirage” — the likelihood that early vote counts would tip more Republican than the final tallies — and he decided to exploit it.

"Jared, you call the Murdochs! Jason, you call Sammon and Hemmer!”

Go deeper (6 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kudlow says he's "very disappointed" in Trump's treatment of Pence

Larry Kudlow. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow criticized President Trump’s response to last week's U.S. Capitol siege and his treatment of Vice President Mike Pence in the aftermath of the 2020 election, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The big picture: Trump has lost support from a number of top aides and allies since a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, resulting in five deaths. Kudlow is the latest to publicly speak out against the president.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The new Washington

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Axios subject-matter experts brief you on the incoming administration's plans and team.

Deep Dive (5 min. read)Arrow