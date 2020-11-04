Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Trump campaign says it will request recount in Wisconsin

The Whiskey Ranch Bar and Grill in Janesville, Wisconsin on Nov. 3. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Trump campaign on Wednesday said it would "immediately" request a recount in Wisconsin, after the key battleground state appeared to be leaning in Joe Biden's direction. The AP has not yet called this race.

The big picture: The final outcome of the presidential election is down to swing states that are too close to call, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

  • There are still a few thousand votes left to be counted in Wisconsin, mainly from Green Bay, per AP.

Of note: Presidential election recounts "must be requested on the first business day following the canvass," per Ballotpedia. The required margin is 1% for a race with more than 4,000 votes.

What they're saying: “Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement on Wednesday.

  • "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results."
  • "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

Reality check: The non-partisan Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on a press call Tuesday evening did not list Wisconsin as a state with significant complaints about voter intimidation or issues at polling places.

  • Megan Wolfe, the state's Elections Commission administrator, said in a Wednesday statement: “Wisconsin’s counting and reporting of unofficial results has gone according to law. Our municipal and county clerks have worked tirelessly throughout the night to make sure every valid ballot is counted and reported accurately."
  • Election Commissions staff will be available to assist with "triple-checking the results" on Wednesday, Wolfe said.
  • Long lines were reported in some areas of Wisconsin, including at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.

Context: Republican officials in the state pushed to require that mail-in ballots arrive by 8 pm on election night to be counted, which the Supreme Court upheld, per the New York Times.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The Associated Press projected on Wednesday afternoon that Biden flipped the key Rust Belt battleground of Wisconsin — so the final outcome is coming down to five battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden wins Wisconsin, AP projects

Joe Biden. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Joe Biden has won the state of Wisconsin, a key swing state in the race for the presidency, AP projects.

Why it matters: Biden's flip of the state's 10 electoral votes further narrows President Trump's potential paths to victory — and bodes well for the former vice president's prospects in the outstanding Rust Belt battlegrounds of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
56 mins ago - Podcasts

How Trump wins, even if he loses

President Trump may have solidified his control over the Republican Party — even if he doesn't pull out a victory over Joe Biden — by expanding the GOP electorate and helping to reverse some 2016 Congressional losses.

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!