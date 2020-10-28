Trump's campaign website hacked

A screenshot of the Trump campaign website after it was hacked.
The Trump campaign website briefly went down and its "About" page was modified after hackers attacked the site Tuesday evening.
The big picture: With just seven days before the election, the hackers emulated the FBI and declared on the "About" page that: "this was seized. the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded [sic] daily by president donald j trump. it is time to allow the world to know truth." Two addresses linked to the cryptocurrency Monero appeared on the site. Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh in a statement said no sensitive data had been exposed in the attack.
