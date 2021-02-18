Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump campaign enlisted influencer marketing firm

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

In the second half of 2020, Donald Trump’s reelection campaign shelled out seven figures to an influencer marketing business linked to his White House’s former chief digital officer.

Why it matters: The payments bought promotion from prominent conservative brands and social media personalities, showing how campaigns are exploring new, often more opaque digital advertising channels as large social media companies crack down on political ads.

What’s new: Filings with the Federal Election Commission show the Trump campaign paid nearly $1.8 million during the second half of 2020 to Legendary Campaigns LLC for “online advertising.”

  • Legendary Campaigns is a "partner organization" of another company called Urban Legend Media, according to that firm's president, Sondra Clark.
  • Until February 2020, Clark was the director of marketing and campaigns for the White House. Ory Rinat, who was the White House's chief digital officer until last June, is Urban Legend's CEO.

Urban Legend and Legendary Campaigns offer influencers fees in exchange for driving engagement — such as email signups, donations and purchases — for the firms' clients.

  • Urban Legend's clients have included Heritage Action for America and the 2020 congressional campaign of Republican Angela Stanton-King of Georgia, according to public records and a company pitch deck obtained by Axios.
  • The Trump campaign is the only federal political committee that has reported paying Legendary Campaigns, which Clark described as Urban Legend's politically focused affiliate.
  • Clark and an Urban Legend spokesperson did not address more specific questions about the content Legendary Campaigns placed for the campaign, or the influencers it paid for that promotion.
  • Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg used a similar platform to enlist paid influencers to promote his 2020 presidential campaign.

The bottom line: A campaign buying digital ads on platforms like Facebook and Instagram would generally have to disclose that spending publicly. Enlisting third-party creators makes political advertising harder to track.

  • The Urban Legend pitch deck cited conservative influencer Rob Smith's work promoting Heritage Action's congressional scorecard last year. But a pair of Smith tweets aligned with that campaign contained no indication he was paid for the effort.
  • Urban Legend requires its creators to comply with all relevant paid advertiser disclosure rules.
  • Its brand of marketing nonetheless makes it more difficult to determine what social media content, or how much of it, Legendary Campaigns helped produce for the Trump campaign.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls — Government seized 10 million fake N95 masks — Health security to play big role in returning workforces.
  2. Vaccine: U.S. administering 1.7 million vaccine doses per day — Storm causes "widespread delays" of COVID vaccine shipments.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths — Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandal.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.K. to infect healthy people with COVID for world's first "human challenge trial" — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines — How countries amplify COVID disinformation.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

What's next in the Texas power crisis

Satellite image of the Houston area. Courtesy of the Colorado School of Mines.

A Feb. 16 satellite image above of Houston-area power outages (shown in red and explained here) gets to the immense scale of the Texas-wide crisis.

Why it matters: It's a human tragedy that's also quickly reaching Beltway energy discussions and responses and jostling oil markets.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why January's blowout retail sales report matters

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

January's U.S. retail sales report showed a 5.3% gain, the third-largest month-over-month increase on record, trailing only the booming numbers seen in June and July, as states opened up after nationwide shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Between the lines: January's big number was more impressive because it was 7.4% higher than in January 2020, whereas on a year-over-year basis both June and July's reports were below their commensurate 2020 figures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow