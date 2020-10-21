Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign reports shrinking cash haul to FEC

President Trump during a campaign rally at the Erie International Airport on Wednesday in Erie, Pa. Photo: Noah Riffe/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign had $63.1 million in the bank by the end of September after spending some $139 million that month, filings to the Federal Election Commission Tuesday night show.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign reported having $121 million in cash and $900,000 in debts the previous month. Trump's campaign and the shared Republican committees had just over $251 million at the start of October.

  • Biden's campaign has yet to provide a full report to the FEC. But the campaign announced last week it had raised a record $383 million in the month of September.

What they're saying: Trump campaign spokesperson Samantha Zager said in an emailed statement, "The Trump campaign has all the resources we need going into the home stretch of this election ... As Hillary Clinton proved when she outspent us 2-to-1 in 2016, no amount of money can buy the presidency."

  • Rufus Gifford, a deputy campaign manager who oversees fund-raising for Biden, tweeted, "Yikes. ... Remember when Trump said he would fund his own campaign if he needed to? Well.... He needs to. "

Oct 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

ExxonMobil on Trump's hypothetical phone call: "It never happened"

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday. Photo: Caitlin O'Hara/Getty Images

ExxonMobil issued a statement Monday denying anyone from the company had spoken with President Trump after he used the firm as an example of how he could use his position to out-raise his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

What they're saying: "We are aware of the President’s statement regarding a hypothetical call with our CEO… and just so we're all clear, it never happened," Exxon said.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Republican super PAC raised $92 million in September

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, raised more than twice as much this September as it did two years ago, according to an FEC filing that will go live Tuesday night.

By the numbers: The SLF raised $92 million in September, spent $105 million, and ended the month with $113 million cash on hand, as Republicans work to maintain their majority on Nov. 3.

Alexi McCammond
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats raise $43M for Senate campaign arm

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with DSCC Chair and Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised over $43 million in September alone, breaking their previous monthly high of $27 million in August.

Why it matters: Democrats continue to bring in massive fundraising hauls, showing intense enthusiasm among their supporters not just at the presidential level, but in down-ballot contests, too.

