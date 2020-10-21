Trump campaign reports shrinking cash haul to FEC

President Trump's re-election campaign had $63.1 million in the bank by the end of September after spending some $139 million that month, filings to the Federal Election Commission Tuesday night show.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign reported having $121 million in cash and $900,000 in debts the previous month. Trump's campaign and the shared Republican committees had just over $251 million at the start of October.

Biden's campaign has yet to provide a full report to the FEC. But the campaign announced last week it had raised a record $383 million in the month of September.

What they're saying: Trump campaign spokesperson Samantha Zager said in an emailed statement, "The Trump campaign has all the resources we need going into the home stretch of this election ... As Hillary Clinton proved when she outspent us 2-to-1 in 2016, no amount of money can buy the presidency."

Rufus Gifford, a deputy campaign manager who oversees fund-raising for Biden, tweeted, "Yikes. ... Remember when Trump said he would fund his own campaign if he needed to? Well.... He needs to. "

