1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign releases second-term agenda

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Trump campaign on Sunday released a 49-point wishlist for President Trump's second term on the eve of the Republican National Convention.

Why it matters: It comes after Trump has repeatedly struggled to detail what his second term might look like, which has both frustrated and worried top Republicans and left critics questioning whether he even had an agenda.

  • The campaign, and Trump himself, plans to promote this agenda, which focuses heavily on ending America's reliance on China and promises a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020, throughout the convention.
  • A key criticism of the Democratic National Convention last week is that the Biden campaign failed to substantively lay out the policies Joe Biden would implement if president. Instead, the convention focused heavily on Biden's character.
  • The Trump campaign plans to draw a sharp contrast with that approach, focusing on how these policies could shape America.

The big picture: The document lays out 10 broad priorities that Trump will focus on if re-elected, but it fails to detail any specifics — making it read more like a wishlist.

  • Worth noting: Trump would need a Congress willing to pass these policy objectives.
Health care and coronavirus:
  • Lower prescription drug prices and insurance premiums.
  • End surprise billing.
  • Develop a vaccine by the end of 2020.
  • Make all all critical medical supplies and treatments in the U.S.
  • Stockpile for future pandemics.

Our thought bubble, via Axios managing editor David Nather: Making a coronavirus vaccine a campaign promise won’t do anything to ease concerns about the political pressures on the scientists and public health officials who have to make sure it works.

  • Plus, a big promise from Trump's first campaign that's missing this time around is repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. There is a promise to "Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions" — which wouldn’t be necessary if he wasn’t supporting a lawsuit to overturn the law.
Jobs:
  • A push to create 10 million new jobs in 10 months, including 1 million new small businesses.
  • Cut taxes, and create a "Made in America" tax credit.
  • Expand opportunity zones.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Dan Primack: Even if Trump achieves his goals, the U.S. would still be well below where we were in February before the coronavirus pandemic.

China:
  • Create tax credits for companies that shift operations from China to the U.S.
  • Allow expensing deductions for essential industries, like pharmaceuticals and robotics, that bring their manufacturing to the U.S.
  • No federal contracts for companies who outsource to China.
Education:
  • Provide school choice to every child in America.
"Drain the swamp":
  • Pass congressional term limits.
  • "Expose Washington’s money trail and delegate powers."
"Defend our police":
  • Fully fund and hire more police and law enforcement officers.
  • Increase criminal penalties for assault on officers.
  • "Bring violent extremist groups like ANTIFA to justice."
  • End cashless bail.
Immigration:
  • Block undocumented immigrants from becoming eligible for welfare and health care benefits.
  • Mandatory deportation for non-citizen gang members.
  • End sanctuary cities .
  • "Require new immigrants" to support themselves financially.
Innovation:
  • Establish a permanent manned presence on the Moon, and send the first manned mission to Mars .
  • Focus on 5G and establish a national high-speed wireless internet network.
  • Partner with other nations to clean up oceans.
"America First" foreign policy:
  • Bring troops home.
  • "Get allies to pay their fair share."
  • Build a cybersecurity and missile defense system

Worth noting: Trump promised to end foreign wars and bring troops home while on the campaign trail in 2016, but thousands of U.S. troops still remain in the Middle East.

Dan PrimackCourtenay Brown
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Where Trump stands on economic promises

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump made lots of specific economic promises to voters during his 2016 campaign, but only fulfilled some of them before the pandemic plunged America into recession.

Why it matters: Trump's economic record and promises for future prosperity will be front and center during this week's Republican National Convention.

Alayna Treene
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign launches massive digital ad buy for convention week

Screengrab from Trump campaign ad

The Trump campaign is going all in on digital advertising for the Republican National Convention, with plans to again take over the YouTube masthead and flood Facebook, Google and streaming services like Hulu with pro-Trump messaging.

The big picture: The massive digital ad buy — which is in the high seven figures, according to the campaign — will complement the Trumpian production planned for each night of the convention this week.

Jonathan Swan
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

This week's Republican National Convention will be The Trump Show from start to finish, aiming for ratings-juicing stunts, attention-grabbing speeches from MAGA stars, and executive power as performance art, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What to expect: "Think of each night like an episode," says one source. "And what would an episode be without an appearance from the star?"

