The Trump Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee between the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign, is hosting a three-day retreat for major donors in Chicago this weekend that will include a series of meetings and workshops at the city's Four Seasons hotel and end with a reception at Wrigley Field, according to a guest memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: This is the campaign's latest effort to court deep-pocketed Republicans who failed to come out for Donald Trump in 2016, and further signals that the president's days of snubbing traditional fundraising mechanisms are over. High-profile administration officials like White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt will be attending, along with members of Congress and other party officials.