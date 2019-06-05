Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Trump campaign, RNC plan 3-day big donor retreat in Chicago

President Donald Trump waves while walking onto the stage at a MAGA rally
Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Trump Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee between the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign, is hosting a three-day retreat for major donors in Chicago this weekend that will include a series of meetings and workshops at the city's Four Seasons hotel and end with a reception at Wrigley Field, according to a guest memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: This is the campaign's latest effort to court deep-pocketed Republicans who failed to come out for Donald Trump in 2016, and further signals that the president's days of snubbing traditional fundraising mechanisms are over. High-profile administration officials like White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt will be attending, along with members of Congress and other party officials.

Context: The Trump Victory Fund plans to host three or four events like this a year in cities across the country that give major donors direct access to the Trump campaign and RNC officials.

Donald Trump campaign